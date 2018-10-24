Specialized working group of Azerbaijani, Russian interior ministries meet in Baku A delegation led Russian Interior Mi

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led Russian Interior Minister General of Police Vladimir Kolokoltsev is paying a visit to Baku at the invitation of Azerbaijani Interior Minister Colonel General Ramil Usubov, AZERTAC reports.

The goal of the visit was to take part at the meeting of the specialized working group of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Baku to coordinate the interaction of law enforcement agencies in the border areas.

Minister Usubov made a speech at the meeting and wished success to work of the meeting. Concerning the agenda, Ramil Usubov told that the relations between two countries are developing in all spheres and entered a new stage, emphasized further deepening of strategic partnership, cooperation and integration in various spheres of public life between the two countries according to political will of presidents Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin. He noted importance of law-enforcement activities in the bilateral relations.

Usubov brought to attention that reliable ensuring public safety, steady stability in border areas is one of the main priorities of cooperation between the ministries, noted the important role of the Working Group in this work.

He noted effective cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation, constant exchange of information between the parties, the organization of meetings at various levels, positive results of mutually beneficial cooperation, holding coordinated actions in border areas, including on disclosure of crimes, detention and extradition of the persons who are wanted.

Minister Kolokoltsev expressed gratitude to his colleague for hospitality and the organization of the meeting at high level. Noting that the Russian side always attached great importance to expansion of cooperation between law-enforcement bodies of two countries, the Minister expressed confidence that the current visit will open new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation in the sphere of fight against international terrorism and transnational organized crime.

The participants of the meeting analyzed the trends in the development of the criminal situation, the results of the search for criminals and missing persons, the meeting urged to intensify the cooperation between the two countries in the framework of the existing international legal framework and adopted interdepartmental documents, paying special attention to the building up of the practical component of cooperation.

As a result of the meeting, a protocol was agreed upon and signed.

