Spivak: Azerbaijan-Israel ties to develop even more rapidly in 2019

The relations between Azerbaijan and Israel will develop even more rapidly in 2019, head of the Israel-Azerbaijan International Association AzIz, Lev Spivak, said in an interview with the Regional Public Charitable Foundation of Mountain Jews STMEGI, Trend reports Jan. 9.

He noted that the year 2018 was a success for both countries.

“Two most important events occurred last year - the first meeting of the Azerbaijani-Israeli intergovernmental commission took place in Israel in March,” he said. “The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Taxes Minister Mikayil Jabbarov. I am very pleased that the delegation members found time and met with AzIz members and activists. The second event is the visit of Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman to Azerbaijan.”

Spivak noted that 2018 was also a breakthrough year in the field of tourism and a lot of Israelis visited Azerbaijan.

“The number of flights between Baku and Tel Aviv increased dramatically,” he said. “I hope that this trend will continue.”

As for the plans of AzIz for the future, Spivak said it is planned to expand the geography of events in 2019.

“We have scheduled events in Russia and Germany,” he noted. “They will be associated with the anniversaries of 20 January tragedy and the Khojaly tragedy, as well as the Novruz holiday, the independence days of Israel and Azerbaijan, etc. This year we plan to hold the next, third congress of AzIz. High-ranking officials of Azerbaijan and Israel have already confirmed their participation.”

In addition, Spivak noted that AzIz plans to start regular work to organize events with participation of academics, historians and political scientists.

“We will build links with major universities of the world,” he said.

