Sports competitions held in Azerbaijan Army

According to the training plan for 2018 approved by the Minister of Defense, the Azerbaijan Army holds competitions in various sports.

Servicemen of Army Corpses, formations and military units participate in the competitions. During the competitions, consisting of several stages, the athletes will compete in various kind of sports, the Ministry of Defense reports.

In conclusion, the command staff will reward the winners, who will be determined by the results of the competition.

