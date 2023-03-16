Spread of aggressive and Islamophobic calls in media leads to further aggravation of problem – Qatari expert

The spread of aggressive and Islamophobic calls in the media leads to further aggravation of the problem, said Karim Mejri, a Qatari expert.

He was speaking during panel discussions on the topic “Islamophobia and calls for hate in the media”, held as part of an international conference in Baku, News.Az reports.

Mejri said that Islamophobia is a new understanding of an old fear.

“Anti-Semitism is synonymous with this concept. Based on the survey conducted in the US and Canada, we can say that the West is biased towards Muslims. Some European countries also agreed with the results of this survey. I believe more preventive measures should be taken in this area rather than reacting after an incident. In this regard, it is necessary to support young Muslim journalists,” the Qatari expert added.

