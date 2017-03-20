Spring comes to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spring came to Azerbaijan on March 20 at about 2:29 pm, Shamakhi Astrophysics Observatory named after N.Tusi told APA.

According to the Observatory, the Sun will move from the southern hemisphere to the northern hemisphere on March 19. At that moment, the Sun will be on the intersection of the Earth's equatorial and ecliptic planes. It is called in astronomy as "spring equinox".

The equinox is recorded when the Sun shines directly on the equator. Since then, the astronomical spring begins in the northern hemisphere and it will continue till June 21.

