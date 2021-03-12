Sputnik V effective against British coronavirus strain, Russian minister says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V has proven to be effective against the British strain of the coronavirus, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told reporters on Friday, TASS reports.

"Our specialists have researched the neutralizing activity of the blood serum of volunteers vaccinated with Sputnik V against the British strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The research verifies that the level of neutralizing antibodies to the British strain does not differ from the level of neutralizing antibodies to the original strain of SARS-CoV-2. Thus, the Sputnik V vaccine protects against the mutated British strain of the coronavirus no less effectively than against the regular strain," he said.

News.Az