Sputnik V effective against Indian strain

The Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is effective against the Indian coronavirus variant, Vladimir Gushchin, an expert with the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

"Sputnik certain copes [with the Indian strain], because we have a molecular explanation too, which shows that the virus-neutralizing activity is preserved, although it decreases. That is why high antibody titers are certainly protective against the Indian variant of the virus," he told the Soloviev Live YouTube Channel.

Gushchin noted that the Sputnik V vaccine remained highly effective. According to the expert, it protects 100% from severe forms of the disease and deaths. Gushchin also advised COVID-19 survivors and those, who was vaccinated more than six months ago, to be inoculated with Sputnik V.

News.Az