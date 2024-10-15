Yandex metrika counter

Sri Lanka thrash West Indies to level T20I series

Sri Lanka clinched a commanding 73-run victory over West Indies in the second T20I, leveling the series 1-1, News.Az reports.

Posting 162/5, the hosts’ spinners dominated, dismissing West Indies for just 89 in 16.1 overs. Debutant Dunith Wellalage impressed with 3/9, while Maheesh Theekshana sealed the win with a crucial wicket. Despite brief resistance from Alzarri Joseph and Rovman Powell, West Indies struggled on a spin-friendly pitch.

This win gives Sri Lanka momentum heading into the series decider​.

