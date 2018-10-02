St Petersburg to host 33rd session of CIS Council for Cultural Cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 33rd session of the CIS (the Commonwealth of Independent States) Council for Cultural Cooperation will take place in Saint Petersburg, Russia, from 12 to 13 October, the press service of the CIS Executive Committee told AZERTAC.

The participants are set to review the status of implementation of the plan of action in cultural cooperation in the CIS for 2016-2020, as well consider a draft of plan of action for the CIS Year of Culture and discuss the intergovernmental program “CIS Capitals of Culture” and other issues.

The members of the CIS Council for Cultural Cooperation are also expected to exchange ideas on the organization of the international ART EXPO by the CIS member states and implementation of the CIS Capitals of Culture interstate program.

The CIS Council for Cultural Cooperation, which was established in 1995, brings together the ministers of culture of all 11 member states of the Commonwealth.

News.Az

