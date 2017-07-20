Stabbed psychologist dies in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Psychologist Ruben Poghosyan, who was attacked with a knife by one of his patients, died in the hospital today.

The incident occurred on July 17, after which the psychologist was taken to one of the Yerevan hospitals. Ruben Poghosyan had suffered several injuries in his face, head and upper limbs, News.am reported.

His condition was estimated as extremely critical because of bleeding which resulted in a double heart attack. The cause of death was acute infarction and cardiogenic shock.

According to some reports, Poghosyan's attacker had mental problems. He had been detained, but were released on his own recognizance until the end of forensic medical examinations.

