Staff Talks held between the representatives of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey

The representatives of the Air Force of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Air Force of the Republic of Turkey held Staff Talks in Baku.

During the meeting held with the participation of experts, an exchange of views was held on the current state and prospects for cooperation in the military sphere and in the field of military education, improvement of joint plans, and other areas, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said.

The guests also visited the military unit of the Air Force of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

