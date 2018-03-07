Stanford University hosts event on Khojaly genocide - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

A large-scale commemorative event dedicated to the Khojaly genocide was held at Stanford University, one of the world's five most influential universities.

The documentary "Running from the Darkness", produced by American cinematographers, was screened last year in California, Los Angeles with the support of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles and the Northern California Cultural Center organized. The film is the first screen work shot in the US on Khojaly genocide.

Executive Director of the Northern California Center for Cultural Studies, Hamid Azari gave detailed information about the Khojaly genocide which was perpetrated by Armenian armed forces against peaceful Azerbaijanis in February 1992 and is one of the most monstrous crimes of the modern era. He stressed the importance of bringing the Khojaly realities before the world community so that to avert the repetition of such tragedies involving innocent civilians in the future.

Then the community activists, including Samir Lutvaliyev and Anar Usubov (witness of the Khojaly genocide), spoke of the brutal killing of many innocent Azerbaijanis as a result of Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan, their fleeing from their lands, and noted that Armenia still ignores the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.



After that the film "Running from Darkness" was shown. The main plot of the film is based on interviews with live eyewitness accounts of Khojaly genocide. At the same time, the film features the statements of US state legislators and prominent religious figures condemning the genocide committed in Khojaly, as well as investigative scientists and journalist's opinions. The film also covers the work done under the leadership of the Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva within the framework of the "Justice for Khojaly" campaign. The film was welcomed by the audience.



The event was followed by the performance of well-known Azerbaijani kamancha player Imamyar Hasanov.

News.Az

