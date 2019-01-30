Star Oil Refinery selected as exemplary project

+ ↺ − 16 px

SAP S/4 HANA IS-OIL project of the Star Oil Refinery, has been selected as an exemplary project out of 3000 projects from 50 countries, at the "SAP S-KOM" conference held last week in Frankfurt, AZERTAC reports.

Delivering a speech at the conference, IT Director at Star Rafinery Gulsun Akhisaroglu spoke of the strategic importance of the plant and steps taken to become a digital one.

STAR Refinery, the biggest investment made at a single point by the private sector across Turkey by SOCAR with an investment value of 6,3 billion dollars, as well as the other subsidiaries of SOCAR, namely Petlim Container Terminal, Petkim Wind Power Plant and Head Office Building in Aliaga were inaugurated in a solemn ceremony held on October 19 in Aliaga, Izmir.

Star Oil Refinery is expected to produce 5 million tons of diesel fuel, 1.5 million tons of naphtha, 1.6 million tons of aircraft fuel, 1 million tonnes of xylene / reformat, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), oil coke and sulfur per year.

News.Az

News.Az