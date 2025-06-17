Starmer and Macron held talks on Middle East peace during the G7 summit

Starmer and Macron held talks on Middle East peace during the G7 summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reports indicate that Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in Canada yesterday, where they discussed issues related to the Middle East, News.az reports citing BBC.

"They both agreed on the need to find a route to peace through diplomacy and dialogue. They agreed that this should be a key focus for G7 partners in the next two days," a Downing Street spokesperson says.

As a reminder, the G7 issued a joint statement on the conflict yesterday. In it, the leaders of the economic bloc say that they "reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East".

Adding that Israel "has a right to defend itself", the leaders also call for the protection of all civilians.

"Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror. We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.

"We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza."

The summit, being held in Alberta, Canada, continues today.

News.Az