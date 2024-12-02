Starmer calls Britain 'best place to invest' as he aims for Gulf trade deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has declared the UK to be “the best place to invest” as he looks to seal a free trade agreement with the Gulf, News.az reports citing The National .

In a foreign policy speech on Monday, Mr Starmer also pledged Britain’s loyalty to the incoming US administration of Donald Trump, saying “we will invest more deeply than ever in this transatlantic bond”.But with a coming trip to the UAE and Saudi Arabia this month, his key focus will be on getting the post-Brexit free trade agreement with the Gulf Co-operation Council over the line.Speaking at the London Lord Mayor’s white-tie banquet for business leaders, Mr Starmer said Britain would be open for deals.“We will create a climate for growth to make the UK the best place to invest, the best country to trade with, the best place to create and grow a business,” he said. “That’s why we are looking outwards. Deepening trade with our allies. Building ties in the Gulf, the Pacific and beyond.”A number of UK ministers have visited the Gulf in recent months, including Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, who went to Riyadh to discuss boosting the trade relationship which is already worth £57 billion ($72.16 billion). The government believes a GCC trade deal could boost the UK economy by £1.6 billion in the long run.Jasem Al Budaiwi, the GCC Secretary General, also met Mr Reynolds in July, shortly after Labour won the election, and they said there was a mutual agreement to conclude the free-trade agreement talks by the end of 2024.The UK and GCC have held seven rounds of trade negotiations since 2022. Mr Reynolds was in Dubai last month as part of an effort to tie up the loose ends as the final rounds of trade talks are the most difficult.Before the speech, it was announced that Sir Chris Wormald has been appointed as the new Cabinet Secretary, the most powerful civil service post, and will be a leader in helping to finalise any deal.

