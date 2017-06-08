'Start with me': NY Gov. Cuomo dares Trump to deport him

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) told a crowd in New York City that if the Trump administration wants to "deport immigrants" that they should start with him.

Cuomo, whose grandfather Andrea immigrated from Italy, said that unless people belonged to the Onondaga, Mohawk and other Upstate New York tribes, "we are all immigrants."

Cuomo, who like Trump is from Queens, N.Y., said the White House forgot the Emma Lazarus poem engraved on the Statue of Liberty.

"I lift my lamp beside the golden door," Cuomo said.

News.Az

