State Border Service: Azerbaijani army fully controls operational situation in all directions across state border

“Currently, the operational situation along the entire state border is under full control of our units,” Head of the Public Relations Department of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service, Lieutenant Colonel Aftandil Abbasov said at a media briefing, News.Az reports.

“All the necessary measures regarding the security and defense of the state border are being implemented. The State Border Service will take immediate, adequate and decisive measures in case of any provocative actions,” Abbasov added.

News.Az