State Border Service holds large-scale exercises in Caspian Sea

The Azerbaijani State Border Service (SBS) has held tactical exercises titled “Neutralization of terrorist groups and provision of maritime safety through search operations by the State Border Service units during the prevention of smuggling, illegal trade, organized crime and terrorist-provocative acts against energy infrastructure in the Azerbaijani part of the Caspian Sea".

The SBS told APA that most of the ships involved in the tactical exercises have been built at the Shipyard and Repair Center of the Coast Guard of the State Border Service upon the instruction of the Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.



The main objective of tactical exercises is to increase the combat readiness of the armed forces of the State Border Service during the protection of the oil and gas fields and submarine pipelines in the Caspian Sea, improve the commanding capability of the command staff on mutual basis, conduct border search at the sea, and improve practical skills for conducting shootings from missile-artillery of helicopters and ships.



Shootings to the overwater, coastal and air targets were successfully carried out from the missile complexes and anti-aircraft artillery units of the border guard ships of the State Border Service Coast Guard and Rapid Action Forces’ helicopters. The tasks on detection and destruction of opponent’s unmanned aerial vehicle and non-compliant vessel, conventional enemy’s submarine provocation groups and conventional terrorist groups camped on the coast were fulfilled accurately.



Chief of State Border Service, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev congratulated the staff on the successful completion of the exercises and the high results.

