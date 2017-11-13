State budget for 2018 drawn up in three scenarios

+ ↺ − 16 px

Forecasts of 2018 state budget have been drawn up in different scenarios and analyzed.

Deputy Minister of Economy Sevinj Hasanova said during a joint discussion by Azerbaijan’s parliamentary committees of the state budget package for 2018 that the budget has been drawn up in three scenarios - pessimist, base and optimist: “The lowest version on oil price is $30. As an optimist version, the oil price makes up $50. We have discussed these scenarios and submitted the most appropriate version for Azerbaijan”.

