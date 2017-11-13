State budget for 2018 drawn up in three scenarios
Forecasts of 2018 state budget have been drawn up in different scenarios and analyzed.
Deputy Minister of Economy Sevinj Hasanova said during a joint discussion by Azerbaijan’s parliamentary committees of the state budget package for 2018 that the budget has been drawn up in three scenarios - pessimist, base and optimist: “The lowest version on oil price is $30. As an optimist version, the oil price makes up $50. We have discussed these scenarios and submitted the most appropriate version for Azerbaijan”.
News.Az