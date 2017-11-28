State Commission: Efforts to release Azerbaijani hostages failed due to Armenia’s inhumane position

+ ↺ − 16 px

Efforts to release two Azerbaijanis – Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev – who are held hostage by Armenia failed due to the non-constructive and inhumane position of Armenia, Eldar Samadov, deputy head of the working group of Azerbaijan's State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, said Tuesday, APA reported.



“We have already appealed to relevant international organizations for the release of the Azerbaijani hostages,” said Samadov, expressing his confidence that the country’s leadership will manage to release Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev.



In July of 2014, Russian citizen Dilgam Asgarov and Azerbaijani citizen Shahbaz Guliyev were taken hostage and another Azerbaijani citizen Hasan Hasanov was shot to death by Armenian servicemen while trying to visit their homeland in Kalbajar. Hasan Hasanov’s body was taken from the enemy and buried in Baku.



On December 19, 2014, an illegal court of the separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh sentenced Dilgam Asgarov to life in prison and Shahbaz Guliyev to 22 years.

News.Az

