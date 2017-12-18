State Committee: Azerbaijan returning children from Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani structures continue work on the return of Azerbaijani children from Iraq.

The issue of the return of Azerbaijani children from Iraq is in the focus of attention of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, Chairman of the State Committee Mubariz Gurbanli told reporters in Baku Dec.18, according to Trend.

Some of them have already been returned to their homeland, and this process continues," Gurbanli said.

According to previous reports, two Azerbaijani children - two-year old Khadija and four-year old Abdullah - were found in Syria. Abdullah was brought home and handed over to local authorities.

Earlier, the head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan Lieutenant-General Madat Guliyev said over the past five years, about 900 Azerbaijani citizens joined "Islamic State"(IS) terrorist organization.

