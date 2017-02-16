State Committee: Some people growing abnormally religious in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some people are growing abnormally religious in Azerbaijan, said Gunduz Ismayilov, deputy chairman of the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Work with Religious Organizations.

He made the remarks at a round table on causes of family disputes and possible solutions held in Baku Feb. 16, APA reported.



Ismayilov noted that these tendencies are not typical of Islam only, adding that these tendencies include religious extremism and degrading family values.



“Sharia is the same but it’s the cultures that differ. Lifestyles of different peoples are being introduced as Islamic lifestyle under the guise of religion. As a result, an Azerbaijani family turns Arab or Persian. Alien models of family are a threat to us. If the traditional family institution starts wobbling, it will ultimately be a blow to national statehood. We have to admit that Islam does allow marrying four wives, but this is typical of Arabic culture and unacceptable according to Azerbaijani culture. Islam does not deny any of these cultures,” he added.

News.Az

