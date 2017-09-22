State Committee to help Azerbaijani children repatriated from Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

The relevant structures are working to repatriate children to Azerbaijan.

"After the return of the Azerbaijani children from Syria, liberated from the IS, the State Committee on Family, Women and Children will help them solve social and psychological problems."

"This work is not in our competence, it is the responsibility of the security agencies. But after the return we will help these children to find a family and relatives," the State Committee said.

Russia media reported earlier that 2-year-old Khadija and 3-year-old Abdullah were found in Syrian territories, freed from IS. According to the children, their parents were killed.

