State Department orders Russia to close San Francisco consulate

State Department orders Russia to close San Francisco consulate

Both countries will remain with three consulates each.

The State Department on Thursday said Russia will have to close its San Francisco consulate, as well as annexes in Washington, D.C. and New York, by Sept. 2, according to MarketWatch. The State Department said it was responding to Russia's decision to reduce the size of the U.S. mission in Russia, which was in response to U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia. Both countries will remain with three consulates each, the State Department said.

