State Department: US will continue to work on achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia

The US will continue to work on achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said the Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department Vedant Patel during a briefing.

"This is something that both the Secretary and Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Lou Bono continue to be deeply engaged on, but I don't have any specific updates or a timeline to offer. This is something we're going to continue to work on," he said.Earlier, the US embassy in Baku told Trend that Bono travels to the region frequently to discuss US support for the peace process and how best to reach a durable and dignified peace."Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to make significant progress toward finalizing a peace agreement. We are committed to supporting that process. As you have heard us say, the time for peace is now, and we continue to work to try to reach an agreement," said the embassy.

News.Az