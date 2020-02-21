State dinner hosted in honor of President Ilham Aliyev in Rome

President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella has hosted a state dinner in honor of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the Quirinale Palace in Rome.

The First lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva also attended the dinner, AzerTag reports.

Prior to the dinner, the heads of state exchanged keepsakes.

Members of the Azerbaijani and Italian delegations were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev and President Sergio Mattarella, Azerbaijan’s first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and the daughter of the Italian President Laura Mattarella.

The heads of state made speeches at the event.

A concert program on the occasion of the opening of the Year of Azerbaijani Culture in Italy then was held at the Quirinale Palace.

The Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra performed works by outstanding Azerbaijani and Italian composers at the concert.

