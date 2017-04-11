State Energy Service established in Nakhchivan
The State Energy Service has been established in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
The relevant decree was signed by chairman of the Supreme Mejlis of Nakhchivan Vasif Talibov, APA reports.
According to the document, the State Service is the central executive body implementing state policy and regulations in the production and sale (supply) of electricity.
