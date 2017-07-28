State Examination Center addresses applicants who took entrance exam on July 27

+ ↺ − 16 px

A commission of appeal has been created in order to consider appeals from applicants over the content of the test questions included in the entrance examination held on July 27, the State Examination Center (SEC) said in a statement to APA.

The applicants can personally appeal to the Commission of appeal from July 28 from 10:00 to 17:00 by presenting their national identity card.

The SEC noted that no appeals will be considered once the Commission of Appeal concludes its work.

The commission operates at 28 Abdulvahab Salamzade Street, Baku.

News.Az

News.Az