State of emergency declared in New York City over flash flooding

A state of emergency has been declared in New York City as strong storms bring flash flooding, News.Az reports citing BBC.

Many of the city's subway systems, streets and highways have flooded, while at least one terminal at LaGuardia Airport closed on Friday.

Up to 20cm of rain fell in some parts of the city, and another few inches are expected later on Friday, forecasters said.

"This is a dangerous, life-threatening storm," Governor Kathy Hochul has said.

"I am declaring a state of emergency across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley due to the extreme rainfall we're seeing throughout the region," Gov Hochul said on X.

She urged people to take steps to stay safe and "never attempt to travel on flooded roads".

No deaths or critical injuries have been reported.

A state of emergency was also declared in the New Jersey town of Hoboken, just across the Hudson River from New York City.

