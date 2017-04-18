State of emergency extended in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey has extended its state of emergency by three months, its third such extension after a coup attempt last July, the Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said.

The decision came after the National Security Council advised extending it, Kurtulmus told reporters in a press conference in Ankara on Monday, adding that the decision will now go to Parliament for approval, and the extension will be effective as of Wednesday, April 19.

Kurtulmus's announcement comes after the Turkish National Security Council (MGK) chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan recommended an extension for the state of emergency imposed in the wake of the July 15 coup attempt, the Daily Sabah reported.

News.Az

