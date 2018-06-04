State of Iowa announces Azerbaijan Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Governor of Iowa State Kim Reynolds signed a statement in connection with the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic.

The statement says that on May 28, 1918, for the first time in the Muslim East, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was proclaimed - the first secular parliamentary republic that granted equal rights to all citizens of the republic and granted women the right to vote, according to Oxu.Az.

The document emphasizes that the ADR was recognized by a number of states, including the United States.

The statement also emphasizes that Azerbaijan, located in an important Caspian region, is an important strategic partner of the United States.

It is also noted that after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 Azerbaijan consolidated its independence and sovereignty. It is reported that every year millions of Azerbaijanis living in different countries of the world, including the US, celebrate May 28 as National Day.

The statement was also signed by the State Secretary of the State of Iowa, Paul Pate.

News.Az

