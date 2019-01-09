State of military discipline in Baku Garrison analyzed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Training and Education Center of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces hosted a meeting to analysis the state of military discipline in the Baku Garrison in 2018, the Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The event was attended by commanders of military units, heads of special military-educational institutions located in the garrison, and other officials.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev has delivered a report on the work done in the garrison and the successes achieved in 2018.

He brought to the officials the relevant instructions of Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov to increase the combat readiness of military personnel and to organize the educational process at a high level in 2019.

News.Az

