State-of-the-art penitentiary complex inaugurated in Lankaran

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has examined the conditions created in the newly constructed modern penitentiary complex of the Ministry of Justice in Lankaran.

Minister of Justice Fikrat Mammadov briefed the head of state on the penitentiary complex.

The penitentiary complex, designed to accommodate up to 1300 individuals, consists of two zones and includes seven cell blocks equipped with various amenities. Facilities such as a library, TV room, and a sports field are provided to ensure productive leisure time for inmates.

The penitentiary complex houses a medical point, prayer room, kitchen, dining hall and a laundry.

Special rooms equipped with the necessary tools for remote participation in court hearings through video conferencing, as well as for phone calls and video meetings for detainees, were established.

During the tour of the complex, the head of state was introduced to the “EN TEZ” (Emergency Electronic Call to the Ministry of Justice) Service platform installed in the complex.

This platform was implemented in First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva-initiated DOST, as well as "ASAN xidmet" centers and Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

A multi-story residential building with 30 apartments was constructed on the complex's premises to accommodate staff members.

President Ilham Aliyev also received information about the newly commissioned penitentiary complex in the Umbaki settlement of Baku.

