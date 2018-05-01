Yandex metrika counter

State-run enterprise privatized in Azerbaijan

  • Economics
  • Share
State-run enterprise privatized in Azerbaijan

The State Committee for Property Affairs of Azerbaijan has held a regular auction on privatization of state property facilities.

The Committee informs that 14 property facilities were privatized at the auction, Fineko/abc.az reports.

"One small state enterprise, nine non-residential plot, unfinished two buildings, and four transportation vehicles have been privatized," the SCPA said.

The next auction to set out 178 property facilities will be held on 8 May.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      