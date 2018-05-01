State-run enterprise privatized in Azerbaijan
Economics
The State Committee for Property Affairs of Azerbaijan has held a regular auction on privatization of state property facilities.
The Committee informs that 14 property facilities were privatized at the auction, Fineko/abc.az reports.
"One small state enterprise, nine non-residential plot, unfinished two buildings, and four transportation vehicles have been privatized," the SCPA said.
The next auction to set out 178 property facilities will be held on 8 May.
News.Az