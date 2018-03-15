State Security Service exposes and detains gang member engaged in organ trafficking

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Security Service is investigating incoming reports on the illegal actions of a transnational network engaged in organ trafficking in Azerbaijan.

The State Security Service has opened a criminal case and is investigating incoming reports on the illegal actions of a transnational network which are engaged in organ trafficking in Azerbaijan, requesting illegal demands from Azerbaijani citizens by making them dependent, forcing organ transplantation on people, all of which violate the Azerbaijani laws on human organs not being a sale and purchase object.

As a result of operational-investigative measures carried out, Azerbaijani citizen Vahib Khudadatov accused of being engaged in the organ transplantation of Azerbaijani citizens with the people in his connection including citizens of foreign countries, was identified and brought to justice, and the court’s restraining order was imposed upon him, the Service’s Public Relations Department told APA

Persons involved with Vahid Khudadatov are being investigated.

Victims of these criminal actions, organs of whom were the objects of sale and purchase, were taken into doctor's supervision.

Currently, investigative measures are in progress.

News.Az

