State shelters for women may be created in Azerbaijan.

"It is necessary to create state shelters for women suffering from domestic violence and to increase the number of shelters within non-governmental organizations."

Chief of Department of Information and Analytical Studies of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Elgun Safarov told AzVision.az that to reduce the incidence of domestic violence, it is necessary to increase the number of family and child psychologists.

Safarov said that in order to protect the women's rights, it is also important to create support funds, introduce benefits and support programs:

"These provisions are stipulated in the new documents to be adopted by the committee. It is also planned to adopt the National Action Plan for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and the Children's Code. These documents will reflect all the points that we noted."

News.Az