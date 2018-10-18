+ ↺ − 16 px

State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan was established in April 2018

The State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan intends to open foreign representative offices, the chairman of the agency Fuad Nagiyev said at the National Tourism Summit Oct. 18, Trend reports.

He noted that it is necessary to increase efforts to acquaint the whole world with the tourism potential of Azerbaijan.

The agency established in April of this year, has done a great job over the past period, Nagiyev added.

Noting that the tourism sector in the country has gone through a very successful development path in recent years, the agency’s chairman stressed the importance of developing education in this area.

Nagiyev added that the agency will also take measures to improve the quality and range of services for tourists.

News.Az

