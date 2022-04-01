Statement adopted at int’l conference on humanitarian mine action in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A statement was adopted at the “Humanitarian mine action and the SDGs” international conference in Baku on Friday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The statement emphasizes the importance of the conference in terms of bringing together the main actors of the international demining community, government agencies and civil society to discuss the importance of demining activities to eliminate a mine threat.

The conference focused on identifying the links between the potential of demining for sustainable peace and socio-economic development and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

To strengthen cooperation and explore opportunities for further expansion of joint activities, the final remarks and recommendations of the conference will be brought to the attention of the participants.

News.Az