Statement of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh circulated as UN document

The recent statement made by the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan was circulated as documents of the UN General Assembly and Security Council, the community told News.Az.

The statement on the recent ceasefire violations committed by Armenia’s armed forces reads as follows:

"The current escalation in the Line of Contact is again a painful reminder of the consequences of a missing peace and the need to step up the efforts for supporting the peaceful resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, the recent skirmishes on the frontline once again confirm that Armenia is simply not interested in peace.

At a time when the world is facing COVID-19 pandemic and despite the threat posed by it to human lives, Armenia and the occupying regime in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, remaining true to their disposition, continue their illegal and provocative activities even under these circumstances by keeping civilian residents under constant fire.

Starting from April 2020, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia use high-caliber machine guns against civilian residents of the Gazakh region of Azerbaijan. We are very concerned about Armenian military activities that threaten Azerbaijani civilians residing near the frontline. All these actions are directed against the statement of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mr. Antonio Guterres, who called to raise the voices for peace and to silence the guns!

Unfortunately, the war unleashed against Azerbaijan by Armenia devastated all our livelihoods.

We, the Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan, have expressed many times our readiness for the peaceful coexistence with Armenians. We all stand for peace and cooperation which exclude occupation and ethnic cleansing and we demand the Armenian leadership to implement the UN Security Council resolutions 822 (1993), 853 (1993), 874 (1993) and 884 (1993) adopted in this regard."

