Statement on national solidarity of political parties in connection with ongoing Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan

Political parties in Azerbaijan have issued a joint statement expressing national solidarity in connection with ongoing aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan and recent provocations at state border in direction of Tovuz

On 12 July, the Armenian military suddenly and treacherously attacked the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of Tovuz district of the state border and committed yet another military provocation. As a result of immediate and adequate measures of the Azerbaijani army, the attack of the Armenian side was resolutely prevented and a fitting rebuff delivered to the enemy. The Armenian side suffered heavy losses and was forced to sit back. Armenian military continued fighting on 13 and 14 July and attempted to stage provocations on other sides of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. As a result of the decisive blows of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the enemy's combat capabilities were shaken, a large number of units of military equipment and manpower were destroyed. Unfortunately, our Armed Forces responding to the enemy with dignity also suffered losses. But they have been avenged. As always, those who caused the death of our glorious servicemen received the most severe punishment. May Allah rest our martyrs in peace!

It should be noted that despite the ceasefire reached in order to prevent bloody stand-offs, it has become a pernicious habit for the Armenian side to occasionally commit bloody provocations on the line of contact and border areas. This is not the first time the Armenian leadership has tried to evade the serious problems it faces and is unable to solve inside its country by committing disgusting military provocations on the border or on the line of contact. The fact that Pashinyan’s dictatorial regime resorted to military provocations to avoid the wrath of the people fed up with the severe epidemiological situation and socioeconomic hardships shows that his policy is not very different from the policy pursued by the previous junta regimes in Armenia.

Azerbaijan's ever-increasing power, international authority, military might, the success of our diplomacy and, as a logical consequence, exposure of the true nature of Armenia’s policy by the world community, as well as the failure of Armenia's dreams of independence for Nagorno-Karabakh, are further reasons for the treacherous and vindictive Armenian political regime to resort to dangerous and bloody methods such as military provocations.

It is not accidental that the latest Armenian provocation took place in the border zone outside the region of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and shows the insidious and ugly intentions of its perpetrators. It is high time for the world community, international organizations, especially the OSCE Minsk Group, to take the most effective steps to stop Armenian provocations, which are accompanied by casualties and are intended to escalate tensions, cause confrontation and heighten the threat of war in the region. The world must finally realize that Armenian provocations and the political power of Armenia, which is behind these provocations, have been the biggest threat to peace and stability in the region for many years.

We, the political parties of Azerbaijan, strongly support the policy pursued by the Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev to safeguard the territorial integrity and security of our country, prevent any Armenian intrigues and provocation, and declare our close unity around it. We call on our people to show solidarity and be ready to resolutely cut off the blood-stained Armenian hands reaching out to our Motherland at any moment. We are proud of our Army, which has a glorious history, and express our solidarity with it. We assure our esteemed President and Commander-in-Chief that each of us is an armed soldier who is ready to fulfill any task of our Motherland at any time for the honor and dignity of our Motherland.

1. New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) – Ali Ahmadov

2. AG Party – Tural Abbasli

3. Ana Vatan (Motherland) Party – Fazail Aghamali

4. Aydinlar Party – Gulamhuseyn Alibayli

5. Freedom Party – Ahmad Orujov

6. Free Republican Party of Azerbaijan – Kamil Seyidov

7. Azerbaijan Democratic Party – Sardar Jalaloghlu

8. Azerbaijan Democratic Enlightenment Party – Elshan Musayev

9. People's Democratic Party of Azerbaijan – Rafig Turabkhan

10. Azerbaijan Communist Party – Haji Hajiyev

11. Liberal Democratic Party of Azerbaijan – Fuad Aliyev

12. National Democratic Party of Azerbaijan – Tufan Karimov

13. Azerbaijan National Independence Party – Arzukhan Alizade

14. Azerbaijani Fighters Party – Aghadur Muslumov

15. Alliance Party for the Sake of Azerbaijan – Abutalib Samadov

16. Republican Party of Azerbaijan – Subut Asadov

17. Azerbaijan Social Democratic Party – Araz Alizade

18. Azerbaijan Social Welfare Party – Asli Kazimova

19. Azerbaijan Evolution Party – Teyyub Aliyev

20. Azerbaijan Hope Party - Igbal Aghazade

21. Compatriot Party of Azerbaijan – Mais Safarli

22. Unity Party – Khudadat Khudiyev

23. Great Azerbaijan Party – Elshad Musayev

24. Great Establishment Party – Fazil Mustafa

25. Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party – Gudrat Huseynguliyev

26. People's Democratic Party – Badraddin Guliyev

27. Democratic Azerbaijan World Party – Alisahib Huseynov

28. Party of Democratic Reforms – Asim Mollazade

29. Justice Party – Ilyas Ismayilov

30. Future Azerbaijan Party – Aghasif Shakiroghlu

31. Classic Popular Front Party – Mirmahmud Fattayev

32. Gorgud Party – Firudin Karimov

33. National Democratic Party of Cognition – Osman Afandiyev

34. National Revival Movement Party – Faraj Guliyev

35. National Congress Party – Ikhtiyar Shirinov

36. National Unity Party – Yunus Oghuz

37. Modern Musavat Party – Hafiz Hajiyev

38. Independent People's Party – Aflan Ibrahimov

39. United Azerbaijan National Unity Party – Hajibaba Azimov

40. Unity Party – Tahir Karimli

41. Citizen Unity Party – Sabir Hajiyev

42. Civil Solidarity Party - Sabir Rustamkhanli

43. Yeni Zaman Party – Musa Aghayev

