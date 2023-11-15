States supporting Armenia do not bring benefits to this country - Azerbaijani MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Despite being a victorious country, Azerbaijan acts as the most interested party in signing a peace treaty with Armenia, Nagif Hamzayev, a member of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, told News.Az.

The lawmaker noted that Armenia still refuses to take real steps towards achieving peace.

“In particular, pro-Armenian forces and their support for Armenia remain a major impediment to the peace process. The main purpose of France’s weaponization of Armenia, the support of certain countries for Yerevan, as well as the anti-Azerbaijani stance of politicians and media entities under the influence of the Armenian lobby is obvious. They aim to realize their insidious intentions in the South Caucasus through Armenia,” he said.

MP Hamzayev emphasized that Azerbaijan has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to ensuring lasting peace in the region.

He also said that the allegations voiced by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell are groundless and do not reflect the reality.

“Azerbaijan has never threatened Armenia’s territorial integrity. Azerbaijan has fully restored its sovereignty, and Armenia also recognizes Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. Both during the Second Karabakh War in 2020 and the local anti-terror measures in September this year, Azerbaijan acted in line with international law and international conventions and did not target civilians. However, during the Second Karabakh War, the Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Barda, Tartar, Goranboy, Naftalan and Mingachevir were fired at with long-range missiles and cluster munitions by the order of Armenia’s military-political leadership and separatists, which resulted in the death of numerous Azerbaijani civilians. We did not witness any protest and pressure against Armenia for its war crimes,” he added.

MP Hamzayev believes that it would be better to solve the existing problems in the South Caucasus within the framework of a regional cooperation platform.

“Azerbaijan and Georgia support this process, and it is high time for Armenia to join this process. However, if Armenia refuses to join this process, this country will not have the opportunity to benefit from regional projects, it will not be able to build an independent economy and its independence will be threatened. The decisions and statements made by Armenia under the influence of foreign circles are wrong. The countries that support Armenia do not actually bring benefits to Armenia. These countries are using Armenia as a tool to realize their own interests,” he added.

News.Az