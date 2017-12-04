Statistics on Baku population made public

+ ↺ − 16 px

The population of Azerbaijan has increased by 12,600 people (0.5 percent) since early 2017, reaching 2,258,400 as of October 1, 2017, the Baku Statistical Department told APA.

This growth in numbers is said to be largely a result of natural reproduction.



49.6% of the population are men and 50.4% are women, said the Department.



The density of population in Azerbaijan is 1,055 people per square kilometer during the reporting period.



About 22,840 children were born in Baku from January to September 2017, including 52.6 percent – boys, 47.4 percent – girls. This indicator features 13.6 births per 1,000 people in the country. Of the newborns, 268 are twins and 4 triplets, according to the Department.



Around 9,746 deaths were registered over this period. The mortality rate per 1,000 people accounted for 5.8, which is equal to last year’s.



During the reporting period, the registry offices recorded 11,968 marriages and 3,698 divorces. The marriage and divorce rates per 1,000 people are 7.1 and 2.2 respectively.

News.Az

News.Az