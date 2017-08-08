Status of Caspian Sea discussed during meeting of Azerbaijani PM and Turkmen president

Status of Caspian Sea discussed during meeting of Azerbaijani PM and Turkmen president

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Artur Rasizade has met with Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who is paying an official visit to Azerbaijan.

The sides have discussed prospects of development of relations between the two countries, AzVision.az reported.

Rasizade said that Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have a high level of political relations. The prime minister emphasized Azerbaijan’s role in the region's progress and the good potential for expanding Azerbaijani-Turkmen economic cooperation.

President Gurbanguly Berdymuhamedov said Turkmenistan is interested to develop relations with Azerbaijan in all areas, including the economic and trade areas. The Turkmen Head of State touched upon Azerbaijan's activities in this area, noting the importance of Azerbaijan’s leadership in this respect.

The sides exchanged views on possible ways to resolve the issue of the legal status of the Caspian Sea, as well as on geopolitical and geo-economic issues.

