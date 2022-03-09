Stay in touch with your beloved ones in Ukraine!

Azercell has extended free calls to Ukraine until March 26

"Azercell Telecom" LLC has extended the deadline for free calls from Azerbaijan to Ukraine until March 26 (including 26.03.2022) due to the ongoing situation in this country. Since February 27, 2022, the leading mobile operator launched this initiative to ensure uninterrupted telephone communication with Azerbaijani citizens in Ukraine as well as with relatives of our citizens living in this country, to support their communication with close ones in hard times.

To prevent the risk of possible overload on mobile lines in the direction of Ukraine and the abuse of free connection, the mobile operator asks its subscribers to keep the call duration up to 3 minutes per call.

It should be noted that Azercell has previously uploaded 50 AZN to the balance of all its subscribers in Ukraine. The top-up initiative covered all postpaid and prepaid line subscribers.

The company's service centers are available 24 hours a day: Call Center (general contact number * 1111, for prepaid subscribers (012) 490 49 49, for postpaid subscribers (012) 490 52 52); Online Support Service; "My Cabinet" application https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/digital-solutions/kabinetim.html via which you can ask questions or get the necessary information.

News.Az