Stephanie Grisham appointed new White House spokeswoman

Stephanie Grisham, a top aide to and spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump, was appointed Tuesday to be the public face of the White House.

In addition to becoming press secretary, Grisham will also take on the role of the White House's communications director.

The first lady formally announced the appointment in a Twitter post, saying she and President Donald Trump "can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country."

"Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the White House," she added, appearing to imply that Grisham will retain her East Wing position while becoming the White House's chief spokeswoman.

Grisham has served in the Trump administration since 2015, rising to become one of Melania Trump's closest aides during her tenure.

She is replacing outgoing spokeswoman Sarah Sanders whose resignation was announced last week.

Sanders is the White House's second top spokesperson during Trump's administration. She assumed the post after former spokesman Sean Spicer resigned six months after Trump assumed office.

Sanders is slated to depart the White House by month's end.

