Stephen Curry becomes first NBA player to hit 4,000 three-pointers

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry made history on Thursday, becoming the first NBA player to score 4,000 three-pointers.

Curry went into Thursday's game needing just two threes to reach the unprecedented 4,000 mark, just days after reaching 25,000 career points last Saturday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Curry, who turns 37 on Friday, took his time before completing the final few steps of his journey towards a scoring milestone which would have been regarded as unthinkable before the four-time NBA champion revolutionized the art of three-point shooting.

The Warriors ace drained his first three-pointer of the night late in the first quarter, coolly finding the bucket from 26 feet to move to 3,999 career threes.

That was one of just three attempted three-pointers by Curry in the first half as the Warriors took a 61-51 lead into the break.

But he then had San Francisco's Chase Center crowd roaring its appreciation and giving a standing ovation in the third quarter as he finally reached the 4,000 mark, dropping in a bucket from 27 feet with 8min 19 remaining in the period to make it 72-63.

"It was a special moment, obviously to do it at home," Curry told TNT television after the Warriors' 130-104 victory.

"It was a weird game -- I didn't get many attempts until the third. But the energy was special," added Curry, who finished with just 11 points.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr lavished praise on the Golden State shooting icon.

"The guy's amazing," Kerr said. "He seems to break records or set records every week, so we're used to it. But it's still special."

