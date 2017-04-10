Steps taken by Armenian government in agriculture 'ineffective'
10 Apr 2017
The governmental steps taken in agriculture are ineffective.
"Over the six months of his being at the post Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan could have made the record of the overall Armenian agriculture and in 2017 we would have a developed agriculture," Yeremyan said.
He noted that agriculture is considered the second important sphere after defense.
