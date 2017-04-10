Yandex metrika counter

Steps taken by Armenian government in agriculture 'ineffective'

  • World
  • Share
Steps taken by Armenian government in agriculture 'ineffective'

The governmental steps taken in agriculture are ineffective.

"Over the six months of his being at the post Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan could have made the record of the overall Armenian agriculture and in 2017 we would have a developed agriculture," Yeremyan said.

He noted that agriculture is considered the second important sphere after defense. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      