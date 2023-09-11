Steps taken now in Karabakh are not right steps: Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said he might hold a phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday to discuss the latest developments in the region, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"Probably, I will hold a call with Pashinyan tomorrow. We have no choice but to invite the region to calm. But these steps taken now, especially in Khankendi and Karabakh, are not the right steps. It is not possible to accept this," Erdogan said at a news conference after the G-20 summit in India.

"As a matter of fact, the EU member countries do not accept this. In my meeting with (European Council President) Charles Michel, he also stated the EU doesn't think these steps are acceptable. In my conversation with Pashinyan, I will say that we won't recognize these illegal elections. All the friendly, Western countries we have met so far do not accept such an election anyway," Erdogan said.

