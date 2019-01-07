Still no Azerbaijanis among those rescued from sunken ship off Turkey's coast

Presently, there are no Azerbaijani citizens among the rescued crew members of the ship that sank in the Black Sea off the coast of Turkey's Samsun province, a representative of the Samsun branch of the Turkish Coast Guard told Trend.

"The search operation is underway," the Coast Guard representative said.

Two crew members of the ship are Azerbaijani citizens, the Turkish media reported earlier. One of them is the captain of the ship.

There were also nine Ukrainian and two Russian citizens on board.

So far, six of the crew members have been rescued and the body of another crew member was found, according to the Turkish media.

Identities of the rescued crew members and the deceased have not been revealed yet.

The cargo ship, sailing under the Panama flag, sank in the Black Sea off the coast of Turkey's Samsun province on Jan. 7.

