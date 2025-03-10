Stock futures tumble as Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq set to extend losses

+ ↺ − 16 px

US stock futures declined significantly Sunday evening as investors took the weekend to digest the February jobs report and prepare for a week packed with economic data.

Key reports on inflation are expected to be in focus amid concerns over its resurgence, particularly under President Trump's unpredictable trade policy, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures (YM=F) saw a 0.5% slip. Futures attached to the benchmark S&P 500 (ES=F) dropped 0.7% after the index posted its worst week since September, while futures tied to the Nasdaq (NQ=F) saw a 1% dip. All three major indexes looked set to build on losses of more than 2% last week.

March's market struggles continue to be fueled by trade war concerns, as ongoing tariff negotiations between the US, Mexico, and Canada dominate the headlines. In a Sunday interview on Fox News, President Donald Trump addressed concerns about a potential recession, describing the economy as undergoing “a period of transition.”

Meanwhile, Mark Carney is set to become Canada's new prime minister in the middle of a tough economic situation for his country amid Trump's persistent tariff threats.

The political uncertainty is expected to persist into this week, with key economic data adding to the mix of potential market-moving factors. The Fed's survey of consumer inflation expectations is set for release Monday, followed by the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment report on Friday.

Meanwhile, updates on the inflationary picture will be in focus, with the February Consumer Price Index scheduled for release on Wednesday and the Producer Price Index set to follow on Thursday.

News.Az